Sukihana has taken to Twitter to respond to Tasha K’s latest diss. The YouTuber recently compared Sukihana’s career to Sexyy Red’s, trashing both of them in the process. “I can’t believe that in #HoCultureMusic, #SexyyRed would ever outsell over #Suki, who’s been drinking bodily fluids on camera way longer than Red!,” she wrote. In a clip, she’s also seen dragging Sukihana because Sexyy Red got a co-sign from Nicki Minaj before her. Now, Sukihana has responded on social media, claiming that the content creator is a “bully.”

“Tasha is targeting me because of Cardi we all know it,” she began the now-deleted series of Tweets, “I realized it when I asked her could she leave me alone and she said go ask that b***h Cardi for a feature.” Sukihana went on, “I’m not going to lie this lady evil and I been trying to ignore her cyber bullying for a longgggg time.” I even pray my anger away,” she says. “I ain’t gone lie I was scared to go up against her because she a old head but I’m finna rip this b***h out the frame,” she added, “[You’re] a bully.”

Read More: Sexyy Red & Sukihana Are Tasha K’s Latest Trolling Victims

Sukihana Was “Scared” To Go Against Tasha K

In a recent video posted by Tasha K, she discusses the recent 2023 BET Awards. In the clip, she trashes both Sexyy Red and Sukihana. The YouTuber says she saw Sukihana walk the carpet “half naked.” “Nobody called her on stage, nobody asked her to read an award, nobody gave her an award,” she claims.

Tasha K then ripped apart Sexyy Red’s outfit, calling it “some jeans from Rainbow […] and a swimsuit top,” and saying it cost $23. The content creator also says Sexyy Red “Performed in front of Deacons, ‘Bootyhole brown,’” meaning her song “Pound Town.” “And she gets a cosign from Nicki Minaj before you?,” she asks Sukihana.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Asks Sukihana About Her “Booty Hole,” Rap Diva Lets Fan Lick Her Butt During Concert

[Via]