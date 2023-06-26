The 2023 BET Awards were some of the most unhinged in recent memory, from Lil Uzi Vert and JT’s public dispute (reportedly over Ice Spice) to Boosie Badazz actually making an appearance days after being freed from jail. Some of the night’s biggest winners include Busta Rhymes, who gave a lengthy speech while accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Beyonce, Coco Jones, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar. Not all of our favourites were in the building last week, but many of those who were didn’t hold back on having a good night.

Among those who had all eyes on them were quickly rising rap diva Sexyy Red, and her friend Chrisean Rock. The latter has been outside living her best life as the summer begins, even as her due date nears. Days before the BET Awards cameras caught the 23-year-old performing at a club in a sparkly ensemble, her baby bump glowing under the light. She took a similar styling approach for Tyler Perry’s event, wearing a satin golden skirt with a high slit and a bright yellow chest piece for her night on the town.

Kash Doll Films Sexyy Red and Chrisean Rock’s BET Awards Antics

In a video that appeared on Kash Doll’s Instagram Story following the show, Rock can be seen turning up with Red (wearing a two-piece outfit the same colour as her name) in the aisles of the venue. Both women have ditched their shoes, and the latter confidently perform bars from one of her biggest hits as the audience sings back to her. Before long, the expecting mother bends over to begin twerking on Sexyy, causing the audience to erupt in cheers

Aside from having a blast at the BET Awards with Chrisean Rock, Sexyy Red has also been busy promoting her Hood Hottest Princess album. The project features the viral “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj and plenty of other must-listen tracks. During her press tour, the up-and-coming rhymer dropped by Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast to discuss her come-up – including a low point in her romantic past that resulted in an STI. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

