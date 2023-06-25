Earlier this weekend, Blueface proved which of his baby mamas currently has his loyalty. He’s been chiefly showing support for the first, Jaidyn Alexis, who he’s signed to his new Milf Music label. Along with an announcement of the major move (which encouraged other women who are mothers to come forward if they’re also interested in working with Blueface), he’s been promoting her “Stewie” single, which has received mostly negative reactions so far online. While all this has been going on, the 26-year-old’s second baby mama, Chrisean Rock, seems to be completely unbothered.

In the past, seeing her Cr*zy In Love co-star show love to Alexis would spend the 23-year-old into a spiral. Now, however, she’s more focused on securing the bag ahead of her first child’s arrival. First, she performed a twerk-filled dance routine during GloRilla’s festival set at the start of June. Now, she stepped out for a club appearance this weekend. From the looks of things, it had the whole venue dancing and singing along to one of her songs.

Read More: Blueface Explains Why Jaidyn Alexis Says The N-Word, Welcomes Her To His New “Milf Music” Label

Chrisean Rock Hits the Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POWER 106 (@power_106)

While surrounded by friends, co-stars, and other Zeus affiliates, Rock stands on a table, happily grooving along to the music blaring over the speakers. To her right, Bobby Lytes – who previously encouraged the Baltimore native to reconsider motherhood – was seen dancing along while holding a blunt. Chrisean had her baby bump on display during her appearance. It was peaking out from a sizeable cutout in the middle of her sparkly dress. She wore oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes, and let her long, black hair flow freely down her back.

Apart from being criticized for hitting the club so close to her due date, Chrisean Rock was also caught rolling a blunt on Instagram Live earlier this month. The laughable moment happened as she was streaming with GloRilla, and though the Memphis native tried to save her friend from being caught on camera, internet sleuths caught it too quickly. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Caught Rolling A Blunt On Instagram Live With GloRilla

[Via]