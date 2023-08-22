Chrisean Rock-Themed Birthday Party For 2-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral On TikTok

It’s unclear if Chrisean Rock always knew that she would be famous. Still, in the short time since she first caught the public’s eye, the 23-year-old has taken full advantage of every opportunity that’s come her way. She and her baby daddy Blueface have collaborated on various musical efforts together. We’ve also seen her on both Baddies and Cr*zy In Love – two of the Zeus network’s most popular reality shows. While many choose to look for the good in Rock’s spirit, she’s often criticized for her poor decisions. In fact, many of them make her a less-than-ideal role model for viewers.

Regardless, there are still those who proudly support the Baltimore native, and are even teaching their children to do the same. Earlier this month, a woman threw a Chrisean-themed birthday bash for her two-year-old daughter. Not only was the little one dressed in a t-shirt with photos of the controversial entertainer across the front, but she also appeared on her cake, and on gift bags for all the guests in attendance.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Gets Dragged For Smoking During Pregnancy On “Cr*zy In Love”

Mother-Daughter Duo Throw Chrisean Rock-Themed Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

Seeing as Rock has been caught smoking weed on camera multiple times ahead of her due date, and continues to reconcile her toxic relationship with Blue, many in the comments are pointing out that the theme feels inappropriate. “That party was for her mother to be on ‘The Shade Room,'” one person speculated. “Her daughter DID not ask for that BS 💯.” Another user wrote, “This had to have been in the absolute deepest trenches of the hood.”

On the topic of Chrisean Rock, Blueface revealed during a recent interview exactly what about her attracted him. While he was with Jaidyn Alexis upon first meeting his soon-to-be second baby mama, Blue felt more appreciated by Rock than he did his first co-parent. Read everything the “Thotiana” rapper had to say at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface Explains Picking Chrisean Rock Over Jaidyn Alexis, Praises Her For Acting Foolish To Please Him

[Via]