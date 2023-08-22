Floyd Mayweather Tells Chrisean Rock To Stop Cheering For Blueface In Sparring Match

“Cr*zy In Love” just showed one of the show’s most unique moments so far, because for once, it was’t wholly about Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s relationship. Instead, its newest episode showed the rapper boxing with none other than Floyd Mayweather for a sparring match. Given his slowly building reputation as a celebrity boxer, it’s cool and maybe even exciting to see this next step, even if it’s just practice. Still, despite the casual nature of their fight, Mayweather kept up quite the competitive attitude. During it, he told Rock to stop cheering for her then-boo, whether because he was annoyed by it or because he wanted a pure display of Blue’s skills.

“Stop, stop, leave him alone,” Floyd Mayweather told Chrisean Rock after he got out of a scuffle with Blueface. “Cheering don’t win fights, fighting do.” Of course, you can imagine who got the best of the sparring bout during this episode. Still, for viewers of the show caught up with their love life right now, this was a bit of a missed opportunity. After all, when else are we going to see the “Baddies” star cheer for the “BDD” MC these days?

Floyd Mayweather Bickers With Chrisean Rock During Blueface Sparring Match

In fact, perhaps that’s too early to call, because in classic fashion, the two just reignited speculation that they’re back on good terms. Furthermore, Blueface and Chrisean Rock recently attended Jason Lee’s birthday party together, with Chrisean still proudly showing off her baby bump. As such, many fans groaned at the idea that their back-and-forth will continue, because they’re sure to butt heads within the coming days or weeks. Regardless, it’s much better to see them amicably than in a hostile manner, especially for the sake of their child.

Meanwhile, maybe the California artist will continue to make a name for himself in the combat sports realm. More training with one of boxing’s greatest legends certainly hints at some leveling up. But one thing’s for sure: whether with cheers or amid jeers, both provocateurs will keep surprising and captivating us. For more news on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Floyd Mayweather, keep checking in with HNHH.

