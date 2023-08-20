Chrisean Rock & Blueface Looked Cozy At Jason Lee’s Birthday Party Last Night: Video

Just when it seems as though Chrisean Rock is finally ready to pull herself away from Blueface, we see the future co-parents back in each other’s company. The 23-year-old shared earlier this weekend that she’s just days away from giving birth to their first child together, and while she’s been busy stacking her money, the “Thotiana” rapper has been spending time with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. We’ve seen the Cr*zy In Love co-stars indirectly attacking one another online as well, but it was Blue’s attempts to have Alexis physically fight Rock that really pushed the the latter over the edge.

“You have kids that you’re hurting for 15 seconds of fame,” the Baddies cast member said through tears while reflecting on how she’s seen her ex treat his two other children. It’s been relatively quiet on her part for the past few days, save for an update that her baby’s arrival is just days away. Rather than nesting at home, it seems Rock was out on the town on Saturday (August 19) evening to celebrate Jason Lee’s birthday.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Baby Is “Days Away” From Arriving, She Says

Chrisean Rock and Blueface Step Out Together Ahead of Her Due Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

In the video above, Hollywood Unlocked captured Blue and Rock getting cozy at the party, much to the displeasure of many. “This is why I’ll NEVER feel bad for her. She loves the toxicity,” one person expressed in the blog’s IG comments. “I’ll give it to her, she ain’t wore a lick of maternity wear the whole nine months!” someone else quipped, pointing out the Baltimore native’s love for showing off her baby bump.

There’s a long list of reasons why Chrisean Rock supporters aren’t happy every time she reconciles with Blueface. At the top of it currently is the rapper’s childish video wearing a blug wig and making fun of his ex, which has been making rounds online this weekend. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface Trolls Chrisean Rock By Donning A Blue Wig

[Via]