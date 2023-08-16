Blueface Pops Off On Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis In The Studio

In a new clip, rapper Blueface gets mad at the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. The duo appear in the studio while he’s live on Instagram. She messes up a few lyrics to her song while recording, causing Blueface to go off. The clip begins with a snippet of the song playing over and over, as Jaidyn struggles to get the words right.

“God damn,” he shouts, “What the f*ck? What don’t you know?” At first, he appears to be partially joking about his anger. That changes pretty quickly though, as he then aggressively slams his hands on the table and yells at her. “One plus f*cking one equals two,” he says. As he continues to berate her, she mostly stays silent. “You’re throwing me off,” she simply tells him. She appears pretty shaken by his over-the-top criticism, and sounds like she may be on the verge of tears. “I’m sorry baby, imma be nicer,” he assures her. It appears, however, that he had already taken his insults too far.

Blueface Upset That Jaidyn Can’t Recite Lyrics Properly

Jaidyn is heard telling him that she no longer wants to continue after he screamed at her. Her reaction was pretty calm, considering how hard he went on her. The clip has gotten social media users talking, and has left many disgusted by the way he spoke to her. “He just loves showing how foul he can talk to women without repercussions,” one commenter notes, “It’s creepy.“

Other commenters claim that Blueface appears to be trying to force Jaidyn into being something she’s not. He recently announced his new label, MILF Music, launching her career as a rapper. First she dropped “Stewie,” which was later followed by “Workout.” Regardless of her level of talent when it comes to rapping, a majority of viewers feel as though the way he treated her was unacceptable. “Y’all swear [Chrisean] was the problem,” a commenter says, “meanwhile he treat EVERY woman like sh*t.“

