Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Threatened To Kick Her Stomach

As she inches closer to walking away from Blueface for good, Chrisean Rock has been spilling all the tea about the 26-year-old’s troubling behaviour throughout their relationship. Of course, we’ve already seen much of it play out on social media, or their Zeus reality series, but there are secrets the Baddies cast member has kept from even those outlets. On Sunday (August 6), Rock went Live on Instagram to discuss some of the drama she’s endured throughout her pregnancy, including a particularly tense altercation in Las Vegas, at which time Blue allegedly threatened to kick her in the stomach.

Things on the couple’s trip took a turn when Rock confronted a woman in their party who became uncomfortably friendly with her baby daddy. “B**ch just started crying. I don’t even know what happened,” she recalled. The energy around felt uncomfortable for the soon-to-be mother afterward, so she booked a trip out of Sin City on her own. When she crossed paths with Blueface back at their hotel, he was less than happy with the news. “He get in my face for real and this is the evilest s**t I’ve ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that s**t,” the 23-year-old admitted.

Chrisean Rock Comes Out with Harrowing Allegations Against Blueface

“He’s like, ‘Schoolyard Crip b**ch, look a killer in his eyes. You don’t think I’ll kill you? And kick you in the stomach and you be bleeding for months?” Rock emotionally shared. Afterward, Blue apparently took her phone to ensure she hadn’t taken any recordings of their altercation.

Even if Chrisean Rock isn’t telling the truth about Blueface’s alleged threats, he did clearly encourage Jaidyn Alexis to fight his ex for all of IG to hear this past weekend. Thankfully, the “Stewie” rapper had sense enough to refuse, though her baby daddy still seems eager to orchestrate physical violence of some sort. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

