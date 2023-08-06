Jaidyn Alexis Refuses To Fight Pregnant Chrisean Rock Despite Blueface’s Pleas

If we had a dollar for every time that either Jaidyn Alexis or Chrisean Rock has taken Blueface back over the years, we could buy a gift for the Crazy In Love stars’ unborn baby, at the very least. In recent weeks, the 26-year-old is spending most of his time with his first baby mama. At the same time, Rock is weeks away from giving birth to their child. Try as hard as she might to leave, the Baltimore native continues to be pulled back to Blue. This is disappointing for fans, given the nasty comments he’s made about her online. Last week, he and Alexis found themselves feuding, at which time he apparently called Rock to come pick him up.

Against her better judgment, the 23-year-old obliged, though she was met by a very angry Jaidyn upon arrival. At the time, the “Stewie” artist allegedly threatened Rock. Rather than feud, the Baddies cast member refused to get out of the car she was in with a friend. We’ve since seen her and Blueface trading shots on Twitter early on Sunday (August 6), and later in the afternoon, he hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the drama with fans.

Blueface Recounts Chrisean Rock Pulling Up to Jaidyn Alexis’ House

As viewers watched on, Blue and Alexis reflected on how things went down, with the MILF Music founder notably pleading with his partner to beat up his ex. A parent herself, the rising rap diva was obviously disgusted by the idea. Still, that didn’t stop her and her baby daddy from laughing at Rock’s apparently terrified reaction to her competition’s truck side threats.

As viewers watched on, Blue and Alexis reflected on how things went down, with the MILF Music founder notably pleading with his partner to beat up his ex. A parent herself, the rising rap diva was obviously disgusted by the idea. Still, that didn't stop her and her baby daddy from laughing at Rock's apparently terrified reaction to her competition's truck side threats.

