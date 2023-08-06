Blueface Disses Chrisean Rock’s Teeth In Hateful Twitter Rant, She Claps Back

Sunday is upon us once again, meaning that for reality TV lovers, it’s time to sit back and enjoy (or hate-watch) another episode of Crazy In Love on Zeus. The previews we’ve seen for the latest release so far show Blueface preparing Chrisean Rock to take a lie detector test. Amid a series of other questions, he asks her if she’s slept with anyone other than him in 2023, and he calls her a “lying a** b**ch” after she denies his allegations. Clearly, the 26-year-old still has his doubts as to whether his co-star’s baby is his, and as her due date nears closer, he hasn’t been any kinder to her with his social media rants.
“Jaidyn the reason [Chrisean’s] teeth missing till this day,” Blue wrote early this morning. “Trust me, I’m with the right one. Jaidyn [chased] Rock the other day and had her running, she wasn’t lying. True story 😂,” the soon-to-be father of three’s string of tweets continued. “Jaidyn is the truth. I promise, she with all the bulls**t. Rock been running from that issue for a long time now.”
The Social Media Drama Continues
After a few more taunting messages, Rock finally chimed in on her own profile with some laughing emojis. That prompted the “Thotiana” artist to further mock her missing teeth before calling his ex out for allegedly spending $15K on the pendant Blue specifically had made for someone else.
“[Blah, you] don’t [know] shit. [You] only know what I want you to know. Dats why [when you] found out I was leaving Cali for a couple months [you] panicked,” the socialite clapped back at her future co-parent. “I [want to] be on da east coast for the healing process [and] I don’t want [you] there to sign the birth certificate. I’m going to have my child n heal in peace.”
Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Brutal Back and Forth
Keep scrolling to read the full firestorm of hateful tweets sent out by Blueface in the early hours of Sunday (August 6) morning, as well as how Chrisean Rock responded. Do you think the Baddies cast member has shown growth with how she’s been handling the situation? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.
