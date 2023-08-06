Blueface Disses Chrisean Rock’s Teeth In Hateful Twitter Rant, She Claps Back

Sunday is upon us once again, meaning that for reality TV lovers, it’s time to sit back and enjoy (or hate-watch) another episode of Crazy In Love on Zeus. The previews we’ve seen for the latest release so far show Blueface preparing Chrisean Rock to take a lie detector test. Amid a series of other questions, he asks her if she’s slept with anyone other than him in 2023, and he calls her a “lying a** b**ch” after she denies his allegations. Clearly, the 26-year-old still has his doubts as to whether his co-star’s baby is his, and as her due date nears closer, he hasn’t been any kinder to her with his social media rants.

“Jaidyn the reason [Chrisean’s] teeth missing till this day,” Blue wrote early this morning. “Trust me, I’m with the right one. Jaidyn [chased] Rock the other day and had her running, she wasn’t lying. True story 😂,” the soon-to-be father of three’s string of tweets continued. “Jaidyn is the truth. I promise, she with all the bulls**t. Rock been running from that issue for a long time now.”

Read More: Chrisean Rock Beefs With Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface’s Mom Ahead Of New “Crazy In Love” Episode

The Social Media Drama Continues

Jaidyn the reason her teeth missing till this day trust me I’m with the right one — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Jaidyn chase rock the other day had her running she wasn’t lying true story 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Jaidyn is the truth I promise she with all the bullshit rock been running from that issue for a long time now — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

After a few more taunting messages, Rock finally chimed in on her own profile with some laughing emojis. That prompted the “Thotiana” artist to further mock her missing teeth before calling his ex out for allegedly spending $15K on the pendant Blue specifically had made for someone else.

“[Blah, you] don’t [know] shit. [You] only know what I want you to know. Dats why [when you] found out I was leaving Cali for a couple months [you] panicked,” the socialite clapped back at her future co-parent. “I [want to] be on da east coast for the healing process [and] I don’t want [you] there to sign the birth certificate. I’m going to have my child n heal in peace.”

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says She’s “The Most Stress Free” She’s Ever Been

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Brutal Back and Forth

Keep scrolling to read the full firestorm of hateful tweets sent out by Blueface in the early hours of Sunday (August 6) morning, as well as how Chrisean Rock responded. Do you think the Baddies cast member has shown growth with how she’s been handling the situation? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Rock had her friend in the truck to neither of them got out Jaidyn chasing they truck I was shocked honestly thought rock was tough but she was scared — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Fair fade I’ll take Jaidyn over rock who wanna bet — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Imagine pulling up on the girl that got yo teeth missing with yo friend in the car 2 against 1 an y’all don’t go up is crazy I know the truth — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Me an Jaidyn got all are teeth who really lost 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

I have 0 paper work tying me an rock financially she has her own money her own account y is she talking about money as if I’m with holding money from her it’s been months now find a new excuse for no car an your living conditions — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Y would she buy a pendant I had made for somebody else so they can’t have it instead of a car a house a stroller a crib or even some formula priority’s are no bueno — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Paid 15k for some I had made for somebody else with her own money instead of diapers a car a stroller etc pic.twitter.com/InzanwmQsR — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Bla u don’t kno shit. U only know what I want you to know. Dats why wen u found out I was leaving Cali for a couple months u panicked I wan be on da east coast for the healing process n I don’t want u there to sign the birth certificate. I’m going to have my child n heal in peace — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 6, 2023

I didn’t tell u my plans I don’t want u knowing my next move we ain’t on da same team ,.. I bought jewelry crib n car bitch I’m gon flex my shit wen I want to . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 6, 2023

Let’s see how long it take rock to get her own place an car she’s been receiving 100% all her own checks an money 0 splits for 2 months now let’s wait an watch her get it together since it was my fault she ain’t have it together was her excuse — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

Rock still gone get fucked next week tho just need her stop tryna go tit for tat with me an stay in her place everything be smooth just gotta bleed the bitch every once Ina while cuz I guess she think I won’t so she step outta line sometimes watch our show tho 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

The past few days been closure for me I wish u da best ☺️ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 6, 2023

stop staying in these unhappy, miserable non-progressive relationships. It’s not worth it — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 6, 2023

I post a old video of karon n I now it got u ranting damn u you are so salty — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 6, 2023

Idc bout you posting no nigga I don’t like when you go on live talking about me giving a false narrative with chains of me on like you trolling fr me an Jaidyn wasn’t gone say none you ran to the internet with that weird ass story making threats — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

I don’t go live an talk about rock if I’m asked a question Ina interview I’ll answer my best but a nigga not on live just telling all rock business like get off my dick — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

60k people on yo live you just telling my business like wtf — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

[Via]