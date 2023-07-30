Chrisean Rock Says She’s “The Most Stress Free” She’s Ever Been

Chrisean Rock recently took to Twitter to share how she’s been doing lately. According to the Crazy In Love star, she’s doing better than ever. Chrisean is currently carrying Blueface’s child, and is nearing the end of her pregnancy. It’s been nothing but drama between the duo in previous months, but it seems that it hasn’t affected her too much.

“I love dealing with people on my terms,” she wrote earlier today alongside a laughing emoji. “Dat compromising sh*t ain’t it wen u a boss.” It’s unclear whether or not Chrisean is referring to Blueface, but the Tweet suggests that she could finally be putting her foot down. They seemed to not be on the best of terms earlier this week, as Chrisean went Live to rant about the “Thotiana” rapper. The next day, however, the soon-to-be mother went live again, appearing to have Blueface in her bed. He denies that it was him in the live stream, writing, “That ain’t me, wtf.” Social media users beg to differ, though it’s unconfirmed who was actually lurking behind her in the clip.

Chrisean Rock Says She Has The “Freedom To Be Dat B*tch”

I love dealing with people on my terms 😂 dat compromising shit ain’t it wen u a boss I been the most stress free I ever been . I got my lor starker here n there . I got my best friends close asf n I got freedom to be dat bitch 24/7. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 30, 2023

The constant back and forth appears to be no big deal to Chrisean though, who says she’s “been the most stress free [she’s] ever been.” Her Tweet continues, “I got my lor starker here n there . I got my best friends close asf n I got freedom to be dat b*tch 24/7.”

Earlier this month, the second season of Crazy In Love premiered, giving fans a look into Blueface and Chrisean’s contentious relationship. The season spotlight’s Chrisean’s pregnancy journey, recently showing her getting her first ultrasound. “Is it too late?” she asked upon learning that she was 20 weeks along. It’s clear that she had some hesitation about the whole thing. Fortunately, however, it appears that she’s feeling confident in her decision lately. “Having a child won’t stop me from Making money, learning, developing more love n time for my self,” she wrote in May.

