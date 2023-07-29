Chrisean Rock & Blueface Learn She’s 20 Weeks Pregnant On “Crazy In Love”

The reality TV show “Crazy In Love” allows viewers to see what we already know about Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship from a retrospective, real-time perspective. Moreover, Season 2’s newest episode shows the former (?) couple finding out that Rock is 20 weeks pregnant, to which Chrisean responds with, “Is it too late?” Then, the doctor explains that there are restrictions of termination in the state of California and that results won’t be in on time if she wants to decide to wait until she confirms the paternity. Elsewhere in the clip, the rapper and reality star also fights with her mother and her sister in seemingly isolated incidents.

Furthermore, this is just the latest reflective look on this chapter in Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s journey. Ironically, we’re getting updates on their status as this season chronicles the path to their current state, which is contentious to say the least. For example, users spotted the two in bed on social media after fighting online, which hints that they’re still working things out. The cycle continues, it seems, and no big Twitter or Instagram fight is enough to convince fans that things are over.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Reckon With Pregnancy On “Crazy In Love” Season 2

Meanwhile, in other episodes from Season 2 of “Crazy In Love,” Blueface remarked on how he feels as an upcoming father. “I’m a nice guy,” the California MC told Chrisean Rock. “You’re pregnant with my child? I’m gonna rub your feet, I’m gonna rub your back. If you’re not pregnant with my child, and I’m rubbing your feet and rubbing your back, I’m gonna want to punch you in the stomach. You don’t get that?” “Babe, I’m not lying about no f***in’ child that you said you wanted to have with me. What are you talking about?” she responded.

“What does that have to do with you lying?” he retorted. “Man, this not your time right now, we not worried about you. Right now, it’s about me, and winning this fight. You can either support me and shut the f**k up or you can keep- I already said we’re not going right now. You’re talking about it! I’m talking about you lying. I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life, I’m very hurt. I don’t know what type of dad you think I am, but if the child is mine, regardless of how you feel, I’m gonna be a daddy. I’m not stuck with you at all, I’m stuck with a child by you.” Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, stick around on HNHH.

