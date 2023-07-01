Chrisean Rock Screams For Blueface At His Boxing Match On “Crazy In Love” Season 2

For those of you that closely follow Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship antics (and their individual ones), you may remember that the rapper recently debuted as a boxer in his first professional fight. Moreover, that was based on a feud with TikTok star Ed Matthews, and the California native ended up winning. Now, we have another look at that milestone thanks to the couple’s Zeus reality show, “Crazy In Love,” which recently got a second season. In a new teaser clip, you can see dramatic footage of the fight as Rock screams in support of her (now former) man from the side of the ring. It’s all deliciously dramatized, making it seem like Rocky 7 footage was just unearthed from the archives.

Of course, since then, things didn’t pan out perfectly for the two. Chrisean Rock fought with Blueface over the paternity of her baby, which he vehemently denied. After getting closer with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, the two are not together anymore… as of writing this article. After all, they’re gone through too many breakups and fights to count a reconciliation out. That’s the true fighter in the ring.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Sister Advises Her To Leave Blueface But Not Their Baby

Chrisean Rock Cheers For Blueface In The Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Meanwhile, “Crazy In Love” also provided more emotive and downtrodden moments between the two. “I’m a nice guy,” Blueface said in an episode snippet. “You’re pregnant with my child? I’m gonna rub your feet, I’m gonna rub your back. If you’re not pregnant with my child, and I’m rubbing your feet and rubbing your back, I’m gonna want to punch you in the stomach. You don’t get that?” “Babe, I’m not lying about no f***in’ child that you said you wanted to have with me. What are you talking about?” Chrisean Rock responded to his rant.

“What does that have to do with you lying?” Blueface retorted. “Man, this not your time right now, we not worried about you. Right now, it’s about me, and winning this fight. You can either support me and shut the f**k up or you can keep- I already said we’re not going right now. You’re talking about it! I’m talking about you lying. I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life, I’m very hurt. I don’t know what type of dad you think I am. But if the child is mine, regardless of how you feel, I’m gonna be a daddy. So I’m stuck, I’m very much stuck. I’m not stuck with you at all, I’m stuck with a child by you.” Still, for more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Melts Down On “Crazy In Love,” Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Famous Anymore: Watch