Chrisean Rock’s Sister Advises Her To Leave Blueface But Not Their Baby

Chrisean Rock’s sister advised her to abandon her relationship with Blueface and not their child. She made the comment in a clip from the second season of the couple’s reality series, Crazy In Love.

During the episode, Rock complained about having Blueface’s baby, admitting that she’s “over it.” Her sister argued that she needed to just “detach” from the rapper and continue with motherhood.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs during Hollywood Unlocked’s 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Fans shared plenty of reactions in response to the post on Instagram, when the clip was shared by The Neighborhood Talk. One wrote: “This poor baby is DOOMED! Only hope is that he/ she is due to be a Virgo. The child going to run the household .. but imagine seeing your mom say this about you.” Another commented: “The crazy thing is…there’s a lot of women who have these thoughts. They choose to abort &/or throw the baby away, give it up cuz the relationship no longer working. It’s sad. But I like that the sister was giving her some words of wisdom.” Other fans defended Rock for wanting to give up on the child: “Listen to her. If she wants to give the baby up for adoption, let her do so.”

The second season of the controversial show, Crazy In Love, premiered earlier this month. The new episodes follow Rock’s journey through motherhood after she announced her pregnancy with Blueface, earlier this year. In one recent episode, Rock admitted that she wishes she was no longer famous. Check out the latest clip from the show below.

Chrisean Rock On “Crazy In Love”

Episodes of Crazy In Love premiere on Zeus Network. Be on the lookout for more headlines from the show as episodes air on the network.

