Crazy In Love
- MusicWhat Is Beyoncé's Best-Selling Album?Seven solo albums later, find out which Queen Bey project sold the most.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Reveals She Recently Rejected Blueface, He Asks For ReceiptsChrisean and Blueface are always beefing.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBlueface Blasts Chrisean Rock Over Baby Name In Now-Deleted TweetsBlueface finally broke his silence on Chrisean's baby, then deleted it.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVChrisean Rock Brings Her Pregnant Energy To The Stage On "Crazy In Love"The "Baddies" star lit up the Miami fight night venue she performed her song "vibe" at, and her baby bump didn't stop her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Crazy In Love" Season 2: Viewers Grow Tired Of Blueface & Chrisean Rock's NegativityNow that Chrisean is officially a mother, her fans only want the best for her and her son.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBlueface Sings Chrisean Rock's Song To Her For Comfort On "Crazy In Love""I thought it was a vibe all the time," Blue told his down-in-the-dumps boo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVPregnant Chrisean Rock Twerks On Blueface During New "Crazy In Love" Episode: VideoAs far as we know, Rock still hasn't gone into labour with her and Blueface's baby boy.By Hayley Hynes
- GramChrisean Rock Delivers Final Photo Dump Before Giving Birth, Says She's Having A BoyChrisean Rock will be having her child very soon.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBlueface Congratulates Chrisean Rock For Her "Blueface Baby" On "Crazy In Love""Yeah, aight!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Learns He's The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Child On "Crazy In Love"Blueface and Chrisean Rock finally read the results of their paternity test on a new episode of the series.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Speaks To Yaya Mayweather About Posting Her Child On Social Media"When they still look like an alien, you don't post them," Chrisean remarked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Gets Two Free Punches On Floyd Mayweather "For TV"The new upcoming episode of "Crazy In Love" is going to show all the highs and lows of their sparring match.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Brags About Not Having Security Ahead Of New "Crazy In Love" EpisodeBlue was recently the victim of a stabbing, but that's not making him invest in a team to look out for his safety.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Claims He Can't Fight In October Because He Was StabbedBlueface may have to postpone future fights.By Lavender Alexandria