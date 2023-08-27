Blueface Learns He’s The Father Of Chrisean Rock’s Child On “Crazy In Love”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been showcasing the ups and downs of their relationship throughout the second season of Crazy In Love. During this season, viewers have seen a ton of drama, Blueface’s boxing endeavors, and of course, Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy journey. Following news of her pregnancy, Blueface had his doubts that he was the father of the child. This led to a lot of tension between the two of them on the show, as he continued to accuse her of sleeping around. The two of them went into a doctor’s office to get a paternity test, but the result had yet to be revealed. During a new episode of the series, however, the couple finally sits down to read them.

In a clip from the episode, the couple sit together while Blueface reads the results. “It says the alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus,” he says. The rapper appears to be confused by the results, and Chrisean explains. “That means you’re the father,” she tells him. He continues to look around for assurance, and she reiterates the results. “Oh, that’s what that means?” he asks.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Speaks To Yaya Mayweather About Posting Her Child On Social Media

Blueface Is The Father

Chrisean has always insisted that Blueface was her unborn child’s father, but from what viewers have seen, that did little to ease his concerns. He even claimed that he hopes she “fails” the test on the series’ last episode. The performer is in the final stages of her pregnancy now, claiming earlier this month that she was only “days away” from having the baby.

Though the pair had been apart for a while, last week some clips surfaced suggesting that they might be back on. Amid rumors that they’re an item again, Jaidyn Alexis Tweeted something interesting. “U can never win if u lose yo cool,” she wrote. It’s unclear if she was referencing Blueface and Chrisean’s reunion, however, fans speculate that she was. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Sends Out Interesting Tweets Amid Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunion

[Via]