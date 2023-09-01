Chrisean Rock Is Ready For The Birth Of Her Son

Chrisean Rock is in the final stages of her pregnancy, and it looks like the mother-to-be is ready to give birth. She took to social media recently, letting followers know. “I wan see my son alreadyyyy it’s like I been pregnant for forever belly getting so biggggg,” she wrote. “It only feel like forever to y’all cuz I told y’all wen I was like a couple weeks old.”

She went on to reveal that she had some fear surrounding labor at first, however, now she just wants to be snatched again. “At first I was scared of labor but now I’m ready for it lol,” she explained. “I want my body back.” Fortunately, Chrisean is reportedly only “days away” from giving birth, so her wishes should be fulfilled soon enough. Earlier this week, Chrisean unveiled the sex of her unborn child, calling herself a “boy mom.”

Chrisean Rock Wants Her Body Back

I wan see my son alreadyyyy it’s like I been pregnant for forever belly getting so biggggg ……it only feel like forever to y’all cuz I told y’all wen I was like a couple weeks old. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 1, 2023

At first I was scared of labor but now I’m ready for it lol 😩I want my body back 😂😂😂 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 1, 2023

It’s no secret that Chrisean’s pregnancy has been somewhat of a rollercoaster amid drama with the baby’s father. It’s unclear where the on-and-off-again couple stand at this point, but there are rumors that they’ve reunited in recent weeks. Blueface had his sights set on the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, throughout a lot of Chrisean’s pregnancy. New clips, however, showcase them appearing back on good terms. Chrisean shared an Instagram Story just ahead of their baby shower, and Blueface can be seen cuddling up with her baby bump.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are showcasing their tumultuous love story on their reality series Crazy in Love. On the second season of the show, fans have seen Blueface having some serious doubts about whether or not he was actually the child’s father. In the most recent episode, however, the duo finally read the results of a DNA test. The rapper learned that Chrisean is, in fact, having a “Blueface baby.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

