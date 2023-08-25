Chrisean Rock & Blueface Cuddle Ahead Of Their Baby Shower In New Video

Looks like Blue might be around when Chrisean gives birth after all.

At this point, it would come as more of a surprise if Chrisean Rock actually managed to swear off Blueface and their toxic relationship than seeing her reconcile with the “Thotiana” rapper. Despite her frequent crying sessions on Instagram Live and ranting about her co-star’s inappropriate (and at times dangerous) behaviour throughout her pregnancy, Rock continues to run back to her baby daddy as she nears closer to motherhood. It was only a few days ago when she sent out a tweet about her due date quickly approaching, though we still don’t know exactly when it is, or what gender she’s having.

According to a video clip that surfaced a few days ago, seemingly posted on Rock’s finsta account, her and Blue are on good terms while planning their baby shower. As the 26-year-old wraps his arms around her massive baby bump, listening to the little one inside, the Baddies cast member can’t help but smile. “Look at my ain’t s**t a** baby daddy,” she wrote over the footage.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are Ready for Their Baby to Come

“We are excited to tell [you] what we having, stay [tuned],” Chrisean further updated her friends. “Who coming to our baby shower? [Please] DM so I can get my invitations ready.” No photos from Rock’s celebration have surfaced online yet, but we’re expecting to see them – along with updates on her newborn – over the coming weeks. Jaidyn Alexis has been relatively quiet since the Cr*zy In Love stars were together at Jason Lee’s birthday party, but if history repeats itself, it’s only a matter of time before her co-parent is back in her arms.

While Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been busy planning a lavish baby shower to celebrate the arrival of their little one, the embattled pair is also being used as inspiration for other people’s parties around the country. Earlier this month, a TikToker went viral after throwing her 2-year-old a birthday in the theme of Rock. See photos from that, as well as social media’s reaction at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

