Chrisean Rock’s Baby Is “Days Away” From Arriving, She Says

It’s hard to believe that the final days of Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy are upon. As August comes to a close, it’s likely that the 23-year-old will give birth before the month is up. She hasn’t disclosed whether she’s having a boy or girl at this time. However, she did previously hint that she desires to welcome her first child in the comfort of her own home. At this point, it’s unlikely that Blueface will be present while Rock is in labour. Still, we know that his interest will grow if she has a boy, from what he’s said so far.

As the “Thotiana” rapper has spent more time with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, we’ve even heard him sign her up for babysitting Chrisean’s little one. Already a mother of two, she obviously has no interest in raising another infant – especially now that she’s focused on her budding music career. While she and Blueface continue to work on that, Rock turned to Twitter on Saturday (August 19) to give us an update on how her pregnancy is progressing.

Chrisean Rock Give a Pregnancy Update

My baby arriving soon💫days awayyyy — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 19, 2023

“My baby arriving soon 💫,” the reality star excitedly told her followers. “Days awayyyyy.” As you may recall, Rock went through with three abortions during past pregnancies with Blueface. After praying to God for another opportunity to have his child, she was determined to keep this one. While the drama brought into her life by Blueface and other toxic relatives has tried her patience regularly, the “Lit” lyricist now seems confident in her decision to move forward into motherhood.

Chrisean Rock is clearly attempting to keep her energy positive ahead of giving birth. Elsewhere, her baby daddy Blueface is doing the opposite. He recently donned a blue wig as an attempt to make fun of his ex but only ended up getting more insults thrown his way as a result. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

