Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock That God Sent Him To Be With Her

Blueface and Chrisean Rock know how to get under each other’s skin.

In case you didn’t already know, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a very toxic relationship. At this point, you can hardly even say that the two are together. Although Chrisean rock is pregnant, Blue has decided to spend his time with none other than Jaidyn Alexis. She is the mother of his other child, and he has been rubbing the relationship in Chrisean’s face. Overall, it is a very negative situation, and you can’t help but feel bad for the victims of the entire situation.

As of right now, their reality show Crazy In Love is currently airing on the Zeus Network. There have been a ton of antics throughout this new show, and it has been difficult for a lot of people to keep up with all of it. However, in the latest viral clip that has made its way to Twitter, Blueface was feeling himself a bit. As you will see, he essentially tells Chrisean that she would be nothing without him. In fact, he claims that God is the one who sent him to be with her. Of course, she objects to this, but he continues to press the issue.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Continue To Argue

“You could not eat by yourself [before me]. Now you can,” Blueface said. “You trying to take God’s credit. It could have been the next muthaf*cka,” Chrisean replied. Blueface then went off, saying “B***h, you trying to give God my credit and I’m not going for it. I’m taking God credit? No, b***h, God sent me for you.” Chrisean clapped back right away, asking “You trying to say I didn’t have no divine to my life?” “You didn’t,” Blue then said. “You had a backpack and a pair of f**king cleats.”

Blueface and Chrisean truly aren’t on the same page, and their relationship has always made headlines. However, they seem keen on continuing the drama as it seems to get the desired outcome. Let us know what you think of their argument, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

