- TVChrisean Rock Threatens To Sue Zeus Network For Allegedly Failing To Pay HerAccording to Chrisean Rock, Zeus is withholding her "Crazy In Love" checks, despite her asking for them multiple times.By Caroline Fisher
- TVSukihana Blasts Sapphire & Mariahlynn In New "Baddies East" Episode PreviewOther storylines that this episode seems to tackle concern Natalie Nunn and Scotty failing to make amends, but not for lack of trying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAhna Mac Fires Back After Stunna Girl Accuses Her Of Contracting STD From Zeus CEO"Nobody knew who you was before you got back on Zeus," Ahna Mac says of Stunna Girl.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlueface Reality Show Announced Despite Rapper's ArrestBlue will host the music competition "Rap Queens West" on The Zeus Network.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Baddies East" Heads To Jamaica In Latest EpisodeThe girls get in trouble in the Caribbean this week.By Ben Mock
- TVNew "Baddies" Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up BeefIt seems like the whole "Baddies East" house is tired of these two's antics, and Natalie Nunn had a great idea to get payback.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Announces New Rap Game Show With Zeus, Winner Gets Big PayoutOne lucky femcee will get a $1 million deal courtesy of the rapper's MILF Music label and the TV-based Zeus Network. Want to audition?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Faces Allegations Of Colorism For Controversial New PromotionThe promotion set light skin and dark skin girls against each other.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSukihana Enters "Baddies East" Realm In Wild New Episode Preview: WatchSaphire and Biggie- no, not that one- also made it as new members of the Zeus Network reality TV show, and of course, antics ensued.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNatalie Nunn Brawls With Camila On Latest "Baddies East" Episode By Tricking HerIt looks like Camila wasn't expecting Nunn to throw drinks at her during their greet, which is a bizarre way to say hello.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Tells Chrisean Rock That God Sent Him To Be With HerBlueface and Chrisean Rock know how to get under each other's skin.By Alexander Cole
- TVBlueface Gets Heated About Chrisean Rock's Supposed Infidelity On "Crazy In Love"Buckle in for Blueface showing absolutely zero self-awareness.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureOrlando Brown Gets Emotional Reflecting On "Bad Boys: Texas"Orlando Brown says that Zeus Network saved his life.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureOrlando Brown Recalls Being Bailed Out Of Jail By Zeus NetworkDuring the series premiere of the network's "Bad Boys Texas," the actor said he used to urinate in the same toilet he made noodles in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface And Chrisean Talk Lil Baby & Pregnancy With Bootleg KevDid Chrisean just admit to having a girl?By Kairi Coe
- TVChrisean Rock & Blueface Face Backlash As Public Calls Out ZeusZeus is under fire as people storm the internet with claims the network is glorifying domestic violence by featuring the couple on "Crazy in Love."By Erika Marie
- GramBlueface’s Mom Blasts Chrisean Rock — AgainThe "Thotiana" rapper's mom Karlissa is continuing her social media rampage against Chrisean Rock. By Lamar Banks