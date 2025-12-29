Zeus Network Hit With Intense Backlash Over New Docuseries Involving Diddy's Sons

BY Cole Blake 559 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Moroccan Playboy Nights Birthday Celebration For French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Combs and Christian Combs attend Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)
Justin and Christian Combs' show announcement comes as Diddy remains behind bars after his conviction, earlier this year.

Diddy's sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, are getting their own show on Zeus Network. It will follow their lives in Los Angeles amid a period of turmoil for the family while Diddy remains behind bars. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.

Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer made the announcement in a post on social media, as caught by AllHipHop. After doing so, he clarified that the series will not be about Diddy. “To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light,” Plummer said.

Further details as to when fans will be able to watch the series or how many episodes there will be remain unclear. Plummer did, however, post a brief trailer on Instagram.

In response to the trailer, many fans on social media complained about the subject matter. "Lemmy you should’ve left this one alone, 50 bout to have a field day with you," one user remarked in the comments section. Another wrote: "WTF? Who’s watching TS!?"

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

The upcoming Zeus network show appears to be a major departure from the latest viral Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That series, executive-produced by 50 Cent, premiered on the streaming platform, earlier this month. It examines numerous allegations about the disgraced music mogul and features appearances from numerous celebrities.

Ahead of its release, Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.  “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece," they wrote. "Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
Zeus Network's "Two Ways With Erica Mena" Premiere Screening Pop Culture Zeus Network CEO Claps Back At DeStorm Power's Bombshell Allegations 5.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.6K
Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" TV Stunna Girl Accuses Zeus CEO Of Sleeping With "Baddies" Cast Members, He Fires Back 12.5K
Comments 0