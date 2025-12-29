Zeus Network Hit With Intense Backlash Over New Docuseries Involving Diddy's Sons

Diddy's sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, are getting their own show on Zeus Network. It will follow their lives in Los Angeles amid a period of turmoil for the family while Diddy remains behind bars. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.

Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer made the announcement in a post on social media, as caught by AllHipHop. After doing so, he clarified that the series will not be about Diddy. “To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light,” Plummer said.

Further details as to when fans will be able to watch the series or how many episodes there will be remain unclear. Plummer did, however, post a brief trailer on Instagram.

In response to the trailer, many fans on social media complained about the subject matter. "Lemmy you should’ve left this one alone, 50 bout to have a field day with you," one user remarked in the comments section. Another wrote: "WTF? Who’s watching TS!?"

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

The upcoming Zeus network show appears to be a major departure from the latest viral Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That series, executive-produced by 50 Cent, premiered on the streaming platform, earlier this month. It examines numerous allegations about the disgraced music mogul and features appearances from numerous celebrities.

Ahead of its release, Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece," they wrote. "Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”