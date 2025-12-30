50 Cent has responded to Zeus' announcement that Christian and Justin Combs will be getting a show on the network in 2026. Sharing a trailer for the series on Instagram, 50 warned that it's not a "good idea." He wrote in the caption: “Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea." 50 famously executive-produced his own docuseries about Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer originally shared the trailer on social media on Monday. The show will follow the lives of Justin and Christian as their father remains behind bars. Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year.

After facing backlash for showing the Combs family's side of Diddy's recent legal drama, Plummer put out a statement clarifying that the company is not endorsing the Bad Boy mogul.

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light,” Plummer said.

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premiered on Netflix, earlier this month. The series examines numerous allegations about the disgraced music mogul and features appearances from various celebrities. Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter before its release.

They also complained about 50 Cent's role in the project. "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges," the statement read.