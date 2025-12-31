Joe Budden Calls Diddy’s Sons’ Docuseries A “Horrible Idea”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Diddy's sons Justin and Christian Combs have a new Zeus docuseries in the works. The trailer shows the two siblings watching footage from their father's sex trafficking trial, getting a phone call from the prison where he currently resides, and more. News of the upcoming doc has earned mixed reactions. While some are in support of Justin and Christian sharing their side of the story, others think it's a bad move.

This includes Joe Budden, who shared his thoughts during a recent episode of his podcast. According to him, he has nothing against the two young men, but believes this isn't a good look for them.

"I think this is a horrible idea," he began, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "A horrible idea. I don't know if I could think of a worse idea. And I f*ck with them two, like I'm not against them. Like, they didn't do it. They've been nothing but kind to me. They look stupid in the trailer."

When Does Diddy's Sons' Docuseries Drop?

Budden isn't the only person who thinks the doc is a bad idea, however. 50 Cent also weighed in on Instagram shortly after the trailer dropped. “Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea," he wrote.

Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer released a statement in response to the backlash he received following the announcement this week.

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story," it begins. "We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light."