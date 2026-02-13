Kai Cenat Breaks Silence On Rampant Gigi Cheating Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat has been keeping to himself over these last couple of months, but he felt that now's the time to speak out.

Kai Cenat has experienced a lot of change in his life in the last couple of months. Whether that be his new business ventures or relationships, it's all tested his mental fortitude. Ultimately, he's decided that it was best to take a step back and sort things out privately.

That especially goes for his viral breakup with fellow content creator Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. The couple split after one year together, with Kai dropping the bombshell via a somber tweet. "I’m single, I will never be in another relationship again."

The split was far from swift as over these last couple of months, cheating rumors have kept this ordeal in the news. They were especially levied against Gigi, with the gossip being that she was messing with NBA YoungBoy. Additionally, we've learned there was some messy behavior on the part of Kai's friend Dezz, as he was trying to flirt with her on multiple occasions even during the relationship.

IMG_1437_zgqog7
Image via Kai Cenat on Instagram

But cheating rumors have also been thrown in Kai Cenat's direction as well on the part of Gigi. She claimed in an Instagram Story post last month that he had a girl at his place in the wee hours of the morning.

Now, after all of that, Kai is speaking up and giving fans some clarity. It seems this was also a way to respond to Gigi's last video on their breakup (see below).

Did Gigi Cheat On Kai Cenat With NBA YoungBoy?

He writes on his IG Story per Complex, "I just want to say this from my heart. It can be confusing to see news about me and the people around me that isn't true. I've been sharing my life online for a long time now and know that once you share aspects of your life with the world, it can be hard to keep things private."

Kai goes on, "There have been rumors, speculations and comments made about my previous relationship and my friends. I want to apologize for not addressing things sooner, but I needed to take a step back from social media and process everything. If there's ever something important, something real for me to address or say, you will hear it directly from me. You'll always hear it from me. Don't let all the noise distract from that. This applies to everything in my life. My relationships, my businesses, my streams, everything. I wish the best to Gabrielle and ask to please respect both sides."

Overall, it sounds like he's telling his fans to not buy into all of the reports and rumors that aren't from him on their relationship. Gigi's echoed that to a degree herself, shutting down that she never was involved with NBA YoungBoy.

"Y’all putting me in a situation with a married man is so f*ckin’ disrespectful. Why the f*ck would I mess with a man who has 20 kids, 15 baby mamas, and a wife? I told him [Kai Cenat], if you believed any of that bullsh*t, you could take both my phones to the DEA and have them strip them down."

Zachary Horvath
