Kai Cenat's Ex Gigi Admits To Crossing Line With Male Friend, Denies Cheating

Kai Cenat may be making a turn to fashion these days, but he still has a lot of drama to deal with in the streaming world. Most notably, there's his breakup with Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. It's resulted in a lot of cheating speculation that both sides are levying against each other. Whether this has to do with NBA YoungBoy or other folks in their circle, it's all messy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Gigi accused Kai's friend Dezz of recently liking an old picture of hers from 2021. Plus, flirting with her via DMs back in that year. Gigi claimed that his friends celebrating their breakup are the same ones who are trying or tried to get with her. Alayah also claimed that Dezz texted a friend of hers about wanting to be with Gigi after a fight with Cenat, which they eventually resolved. She even claimed that the streamer checked Dezz over this back then.

However, the more hefty accusations came from Kai's assistant Brianna. Livebitez caught her claims that Gigi was talking to another man on social media. Not only that, but the assistant also posted an alleged video of a call that featured the alleged man in question and Alayah allegedly making up a story to tell Cenat. She also posted an alleged DM from Gabrielle Alayah to NBA YoungBoy.

Why Did Kai Cenat & Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah Break Up?

For those unaware, Kai Cenat allegedly ignored these NBA YoungBoy rumors, which allegedly caused frustration from YB. He allegedly reached out to try to quell this speculation, but the streamer didn't respond.

But then, Gigi Alayah denied these claims outright, alleging that the DM that Brianna posted is fake. She took to her Instagram Story, as caught by Livebitez on the social media platform, to explain some things. Alayah admitted to "crossing a boundary" with a male friend that she apologized for, but also accused Kai of being caught with another woman at his house at 5AM. She also claimed that Brianna is just jealous of Gigi and is looking to get into Kai Cenat's good graces as a potential partner.

Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah took a social media break amid this, but it seems like it didn't last long. The root of the Kai Cenat breakup remains unknown beyond this cheating speculation, as they haven't talked about it much.