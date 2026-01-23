NBA YoungBoy Upset With Kai Cenat For Ignoring Attempts To Dispel Gigi Rumors

Kai Cenat has been on a path of healing and self-reflection for a little bit now. However, he's allegedly ignoring some potential assistance along one aspect of that journey in particular. That would be dealing with the rough breakup from his ex of one year, Gigi Alayah.

If you remember, things went south in a hurry after cheating allegations were levied against the latter. It remains unclear over a month later who started this rumor, which tied Gigi to NBA YoungBoy. At one point, DJ Akademiks was said to be responsible for spreading it.

Regardless, Gigi vehemently denied cheating, clapping back at whoever peddled it to begin with. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

However, despite Akademiks clearing his name as well, the rumor is still lingering. That's because Kai has been ignoring NBA YoungBoy who Ak says didn't do anything and doesn't even know her. He shared this development during a recent livestream caught by Kurrco.

When Did Kai Cenat & Gigi Alayah Break Up?

Akademiks starts but clarifying that he's not upset with Kai for not responding to his own calls. He just wants to help make things right. However, he does admit that NBA YoungBoy isn't as lax about the alleged cold shoulder treatment he's receiving.

"He tried to reach out to you personally, my brother. He felt like that conversation was turned down. And you got to realize that you got a fanbase whose kind of feeling he did some sh*t he didn't do... [YB] never did it. Granted, you never said that's what happened, but you letting that linger... YB ain't f*ck with that," Ak says in part.

He also says that he should answer YB because he also feels this whole narrative was "planted" and that "the timing seems odd."

If this is all true, hopefully, everyone can reconcile.

Kai announced the split from the fellow content creator with an emotional tweet on December 27. "I’m single, I will never be in another relationship again," the now-deleted post said.