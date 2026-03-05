Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Detailed Images Drop Before Release

Detailed images of the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" have surfaced ahead of release. The highly anticipated collaboration drops in just a couple of days through select retailers.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

This marks another milestone in Teyana's growing partnership with Jordan Brand over recent years. The sneaker features a luxurious forest green suede upper covering the entire construction beautifully.

Unique concrete-textured elephant print wraps the midsole creating a rough, urban aesthetic throughout. The grey concrete texture extends to the toe maintaining the distinctive design language.

The "Concrete Rose" theme celebrates resilience and beauty thriving in challenging urban environments powerfully. Forest green dominates the color palette with varying shades across suede and molded components.

The midsole's concrete texture looks almost three-dimensional with realistic detailing and depth created intentionally. A gum rubber outsole completes the earthy color scheme with functional traction patterns built in.

Teyana's signature appears embossed on the heel in gold continuing the premium material story. This women's exclusive sizing demonstrates Jordan Brand's commitment to creating unique releases for female consumers. The "Concrete Rose" represents Teyana's Harlem roots and journey through the entertainment industry authentically.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose"

That concrete-textured elephant print is one of the most creative details on a Jordan 3 ever. The forest green suede gives these such a luxurious, premium feel throughout the entire upper.

Red and green striped tongue tabs add that Gucci-inspired luxury fashion touch perfectly. Gold hardware elevates these way beyond typical Jordan 3 releases in terms of materials.

The "Concrete Rose" theme is so perfect for Teyana's Harlem background and personal story. That rough concrete texture contrasting with smooth suede creates amazing visual and tactile interest.