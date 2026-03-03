Ray J’s Mother Confirms His Health Battle Is Not A Hoax

Ray J's health has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks. In January, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. When he got back home, he provided his supporters with a startling update. According to him, doctors say he only has months to live, and his heart is in bad shape.

This has raised some questions among fans, and recently, his mother Sonja Norwood took to social media to answer them. In a clip shared by The Shade Room, she explains that Ray J has a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, and that it's no joke.

"It was so scary and serious that every other word that was explained to us was 'this is life-threatening,'" she recalled. "They put him on five medications at that hospital, along with an IV to try and increase the flow of blood to his heart."

"Seven days we were there," Norwood continued. "Seven days [we watched] him go through much pain, a lot of needles, a lot of testing to determine how serious this was."

Ray J's Bleeding Eyes

Norwood's message comes just a couple of weeks after a video of Ray J performing in Louisiana with what looked like blood coming out of his eyes went viral. Needless to say, it sparked tremendous concern among fans, who wondered whether or not he was healthy enough to be onstage at all.

As the video continued to make its rounds online, rumors that the incident was staged began to swirl. Ray J seemingly denied this in a post shared on Facebook. "I want to thank everybody out here for showing us love," he said. "I’m on my way to Atlanta, and then I’m on my way to L.A. But I just want to thank everybody out here."