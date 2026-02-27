Ray J’s Ex Shila Hasanoff Speaks Out After Domestic Dispute, Says He Was "Not Violent" Toward Her

Ray J’s former partner, Shila Hasanoff, is publicly addressing a recent domestic disturbance that brought police to the singer’s Los Angeles-area home, clarifying her version of events and pushing back against online speculation surrounding the incident.

In an emotional Instagram live video, Hasanoff said she felt compelled to speak out to correct what she described as widespread misinformation. According to her, Ray J never physically harmed her during the situation, despite initial reports tied to a domestic violence call placed earlier that morning.

Hasanoff explained that the confrontation escalated while she was attempting to stop Ray J from potentially harming himself. She claimed emotions ran high during the moment and admitted that she slapped him while trying to intervene.

“That night I was trying to stop him from jumping off the ledge,” she said in the video. “I let my emotions get the best of me.”

Police were called to the residence after authorities received a battery domestic violence report, but sources indicated that neither party cooperated with officers at the scene. As a result, no arrests were made and the incident was ultimately closed without further action.

Ray J's Ex Speaks Out

Ray J later shared his own account, telling TMZ that he is currently stable and not experiencing suicidal thoughts. "I’m feeling good right now. I’m not suicidal at this moment. I don’t need to call a hotline. I’m perfectly stable," he said.

The artist acknowledged calling 911 himself, alleging that Hasanoff became aggressive during the argument and followed him after he attempted to remove himself from the situation. He also claimed the altercation left him shaken physically, saying the slap was forceful enough to loosen a tooth.

Despite the intense exchange, Ray J emphasized that the two are now on good terms and described Hasanoff’s apology as sincere.

Hasanoff also noted that Ray J has been dealing with significant personal stress, including ongoing legal tensions connected to members of the Kardashian family, specifically Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.