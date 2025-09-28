Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Alex Spiro Threatens Suit Against Ray J After RICO Allegation

Earlier this week, Ray J announced that he had a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and the Jenner family brewing. While speaking with Chrisean Rock, he claimed that authorities were investigating his former girlfriend and matriarch Kris Jenner.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said in the clip. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of s**t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy." That comment follows what he said earlier this year, where he expressed belief that the Kardashians could be charged for racketeering.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian's lawyer Alex Spiro blasted the claim. He called them "false and defamatory," also reminding Ray J that continuing to spread those claims could lead to a lawsuit under California's state defamation laws. He reaffirmed that there is no ongoing federal investigation into the Kardashian family, citing Ray J's history of false statements and stretches of truth.

Ray J Kim Kardashian Relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ray J speaks onstage during House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ray J's been successful in turning himself into a content creator. He made some appearances during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 event, including a couple of viral moments. He tried to shower with Cenat while a DJ played his song "One Wish" in the background. Later, Cenat kicked him out of the house for calling himself the "new Diddy." It's been yet another new life for a man who's worn many hats in nearly 25 years of stardom.