Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Alex Spiro Threatens Suit Against Ray J After RICO Allegation

BY Devin Morton
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ray J attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J's claims about the Kardashian family have landed him in hot water with lawyer Alex Spiro and could result in a defamation lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Ray J announced that he had a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and the Jenner family brewing. While speaking with Chrisean Rock, he claimed that authorities were investigating his former girlfriend and matriarch Kris Jenner.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said in the clip. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of s**t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy." That comment follows what he said earlier this year, where he expressed belief that the Kardashians could be charged for racketeering.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian's lawyer Alex Spiro blasted the claim. He called them "false and defamatory," also reminding Ray J that continuing to spread those claims could lead to a lawsuit under California's state defamation laws. He reaffirmed that there is no ongoing federal investigation into the Kardashian family, citing Ray J's history of false statements and stretches of truth.

Ray J Kim Kardashian Relationship
House Of BET - Day 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ray J speaks onstage during House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ray J's been successful in turning himself into a content creator. He made some appearances during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 event, including a couple of viral moments. He tried to shower with Cenat while a DJ played his song "One Wish" in the background. Later, Cenat kicked him out of the house for calling himself the "new Diddy." It's been yet another new life for a man who's worn many hats in nearly 25 years of stardom.

Ray J has been very outspoken about just about everything for a long time. However, these newest claims could prove to be a problem for him in court, if things were to go that far. Alex Spiro is an accomplished lawyer, representing big names like Jay-Z, Alec Baldwin, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He also helped 21 Savage secure U.S. citizenship in 2019. As vocal as Ray J is, a defamation case from a family with the resources the Kardashians possess is likely not something he wants to handle.

