Ray J is no stranger to making headlines for unusual behavior. Now, he's doing just that thanks to a bizarre message he posted for IShowSpeed. In a video shared from a steamy bathroom, he indicates that he's interested in showering with the internet personality.

“My next person I want to take a shower with is iShowspeed," he declared, as captured by JViews on X. "Yeah, n***a. I heard you about the stream with Kevin Gates. And Kevin Gates is my brother. I’m gonna have that n***a line it up, bro. I’ll see you soon, iShowspeed. Talk to me, n***a.”

Oddly enough, IShowSpeed isn't the first streamer Ray J has tried to shower with in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he tried to hop in the shower with Kai Cenat during his “Mafiathon 3” event. Kai repeatedly told him to leave, making it clear he wanted nothing to do with the bizarre encounter. Eventually, he ran out.

Read More: Ray J And Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer Almost Throw Hands Again One Year After Their BET Skirmish

Ray J & Kai Cenat

Before that, Ray J said he wanted to have a sleepover with Kai. “Y’all have sleepovers before right,” he asked at the time. “I didn’t mean it like anything, I meant it how y’all meant it. I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n***as too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot.”

“But that’s what I meant," Ray J concluded. "It's like If y’all was in the shower then y’all was in the shower, y’all took a shower together. I’m like, sh*t, I’ll take a shower with them n***as like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro. You know what I mean.”