Ray J Claims Brandy “Hates” Him After Bizarre Kai Cenat Comments

BY Caroline Fisher 564 Views
Ray J Claims Brandy Hates Him Gossip News
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Brandy Norwood and Ray J attend 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Ray J recently issued an apology to his sister Brandy and his mother, admitting that their feelings are the only ones he cares about.

During a recent livestream, Kai Cenat received a call from Ray J, who had an interesting request for the internet personality. “Y’all have sleepovers before right,” he asked. “I didn’t mean it like anything. I meant it how y’all meant it. I want to sleep over, too. I want to sleep with y’all n***as too. That’s how I meant it; pause, I know. That was a lot.”

“But that’s what I meant," he continued. "Is like If y’all was in the shower then y’all was in the shower, y’all took a shower together. I’m like, sh*t, I’ll take a shower with them n***as like on a stream, of course, with clothes on, bro. You know what I mean.” It didn't take long for his remarks to go viral, and as the clip made its round online, Ray J took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of some texts from his sister Brandy.

Ray J & Brandy

She sent him the clip, asking him to explain himself. “Come on Ray? What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!” she wrote. He went on a lengthy rant in response, apologizing to his family members. "My sister hates who I am!" he began. "And all I’m doing is being Myself! I don’t know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don’t have a wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!! I’m sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom. – I don’t give a F about nobody elses feelings — but when it’s my family it makes me feel alone."

“SO I TURN UP MORE!!" he continued. "STAY TUNED — TO MY KIDS WHO MIGHT SEE THIS LATER WHEN THEY ARE OLDER – JUST KNOW I WORK HARD FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU!! – IF IT WASN”T FOR YOU MELODY AND EPIK I WOULD’VE BEEN LOCKED UP OR DEAD!! — I’M CRASHING OUT TONIGHT."

