Kanye West Reveals His NSFW Fantasy Involving Kim Kardashian And Ray J

Kanye West has been back on social media over the last few weeks and as you can imagine, he has been stirring up a lot of drama while alienating more and more fans in the process.

Although this has always been the norm for Ye, there are still those who get surprised whenever he has an outburst. These days, he can typically be found opining about those who have "opposed" him throughout his career.

He has been particularly tough on people like Playboi Carti as well as Travis Scott. In fact, both of these artists were subjected to his wrath on Wednesday night.

Furthermore, Kanye West even took aim at the likes of Kim Kardashian and even Ray J. In a bizarre Twitter tangent, the artist made some NSFW comments about his fantasy involving these two.

Ye revealed that he likes to watch people do the deed in front of him. Moreover, he claims that he would have enjoyed watching his ex-wife with Ray J. Needless to say, it appears as though Kanye has completely lost the plot here.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married over a decade ago but got divorced back in 2021 around the time DONDA was being released. Their marriage was a turbulent one and it felt like an inevitability.

Ye has since remarried to Bianca Censori, although it is unclear whether or not the two are even still together at this point. West has previously revealed that Censori walked out on him in the midst of a panic attack.

All of this has been a whirlwind and it remains to be seen what happens next. We do know that Ye is working on WW3 which was actually supposed to drop last Friday.

However, in typical Ye fashion, the album was never dropped and all we have are Twitter leaks and the odd snippet here and there. Nothing much to go off of if you are one of the few people excited for a new Ye album in 2025.

One has to wonder how this new Twitter saga is going to end for Ye. With all of the references to Jay-Z and Beyonce, it feels like Kanye West wants to maximize controversy. But is that news to anyone? Probably not.