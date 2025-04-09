Kanye West Labels Donald Trump The GOAT For His Latest Wild Idea

Kanye West described Donald Trump as the "goat" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday while responding to a clip of the president suggesting the United States get rid of income tax. He didn't provide any further reasoning, but he's been supportive of Trump for a number of years. In the video West was responding to, Trump argued in favor of his highly-controversial tariff plan.

It wasn't the first time Kanye West mentioned Donald Trump in recent days. While livestreaming with Digital Nas, earlier this week, he recalled Frank Ocean trying to convince him not to support the Republican candidate back in 2016. "Frank Ocean p*ssy ass come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn't support Trump. N***a f*ck you know about politics and n***a I'm your motherf*cking senior, OG, y'all used to come on tour with me n***a," West said on the livestream. "None of you n***as can tell me about politics n***a. F*ck you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some sh*t? None of these n***as as talented. I'm the greatest motherf*cking artist that ever existed. They can just be slightly better at one thing cause they only do that one thing."

Read More: Kanye West Blasts Frank Ocean For Trying To Convince Him Not To Support Donald Trump

Kanye West's Politics

Kanye West ended up ignoring Frank Ocean's advice and endorsing Donald Trump regardless. In 2018, he infamously visited the White House and rocked a MAGA hat while speaking with the president. Despite their support for one-another, they eventually had a bit of a falling out when Ye announced he'd be running for president himself during the following campaign cycle.