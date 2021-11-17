taxes
- MusicTravis Scott Facing $100K Tax Lien: DetailsThis tax lien comes amid numerous lawsuits.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyonce Vs. IRS Continues As Singer Is Ordered To Pay $2.7M In Taxes & Penalties: ReportBeyonce pushes back against the IRS. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYo Gotti Says Tax Mistake Could Have Cost Him 15 Homes, Speaks On 360 DealsYo Gotti didn't know he had to pay property taxes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy Must Find New Place To Live According To JudgeSoulja Boy's financial woes continue.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson Rants About Billionaires Who Don't "Pay Their F*cking Taxes"Samuel L. Jackson recently discussed the rich not paying taxes and his experience as a political activist. By Cole Blake
- MusicSoulja Boy Allegedly Owes $1 Million In Back TaxesSoulja Boy also owes his ex-girlfriend $236K in damages.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Fired Accountants After Learning IRS Owed Him $9 MillionEntertainers often face off with the IRS over tax issues, but rarely do they receive millions back.By Balen Mautone
- PoliticsJoe Biden Jokes About Elton John Costing Taxpayers $6 Billion For AIDS ResearchJoe Biden remarked that it's Elton John's "fault" that U.S. taxpayers spend $6 billion on AIDS research.By Cole Blake
- MusicYK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"YK Osiris revealed that he wasn't able to keep up with his spending habits following the success of "Worth It." By Aron A.
- SportsKyle Kuzma Criticized For Siding With Elon Musk Over $11B Tax BillIn a recent tweet, Kyle Kuzma sided with multi-billionaire, Elon Musk, who has been slapped with an $11B tax bill. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureElon Musk Reveals How Much He's Paying In Taxes This YearElon Musk reveals he will be paying over $11 billion in taxes this year.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIRS Sues Chris Tucker For Nearly $10 Million In Back Taxes: ReportThe "Rush Hour" actor is in some hot water.By Taylor McCloud
- GossipLil Pump At Risk Of Losing $5 Million Miami Mansion: ReportOver $1.6 million in unpaid taxes could result in rapper Lil Pump having his Miami mansion seized by the IRS.By Alex Zidel