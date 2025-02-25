Meek Mill Blasts IRS For Taxing Him More Money Than He Made

Meek Mill has been a superstar rapper for over a decade. His best days may be behind him, but it's impossible to deny how massive he was during his 2010s prime. He made a lot of money thanks to his output. Unfortunately, the rapper is having to deal with the consequences of said money in the present day. Meek Mill took to Twitter on Monday to air out his frustrations with the IRS. He claimed the IRS was actually charging him more in taxes than he made for the entire year of 2013.

"IRS made me pay 2.8m from 2013 and I only made 2 million," Meek Mill asserted. Unsurprisingly, the rapper asked followers if there was anything he could do to remedy this imbalance. "How do I fight that," he added. "I been paying my taxes since I was 23 years old." Meek went on to voice his frustration with the Internal Revenue Service for taking such a large chunk of his earnings. "Paying damn near 3m out your account randomly is stressful," he admitted. This is not the first time the rapper has made it clear he's frustrated with his financial situation.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Slams Meek Mill For Allegedly Snitching And Threatening Him

What Label Is Meek Mill Signed To?

Meek Mill vented about the state of his recording contract during a 2021 Twitter rant. Shortly before the release of his album, Expensive Pain, the rapper claimed that he was not taking home nearly as much as he should. "I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!!" he tweeted. "I need lawyers asap!!!" In a separate tweet, Meek targeted his label, and the way in which they allegedly kept him in the dark. "Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist?," Meek added. "Then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist?." Meek is still signed to MMG, and he ended his Roc Nation management deal in 2022.