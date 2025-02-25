DJ Akademiks Challenges "Dumb" Meek Mill To $10 Million Spelling Bee

DJ Akademiks had a lot to cover on Monday. The rapper discussed Drake, of course. He also gave his thoughts on the Joe Budden vs. 50 Cent battle. It was when the streamer turned his attention towards Meek Mill, though, that he seemed most entertained. DJ Akademiks read some of Meek's tweets on the topic of taxes, and couldn't help himself. In the span of a minute, Ak brutally insulted Meek's intelligence and even offered to pay him millions of dollars if he could prove otherwise.

DJ Akademiks did not waste any time getting into it. He pulled up Meek Mill's Twitter feed and went right in before even reading. "He's one of the dumbest celebrities I've ever seen," Ak said. "I honestly feel this. It's not 'cuse I dislike him. [Meek's] one of the dumbest human beings to ever live." The streamer was so convinced of the rapper's intellect that he challenged him. He told Meek that he would pay $10 million if he could beat him in a spelling bee contest. "Me and Meek Mill in a spelling bee," he said. "Whoever wins I will transfer $10 million of my money to him."

Why Are DJ Akademiks And Meek Mill Feuding?

DJ Akademiks managed to sneak in an extra insult. He said that if he wins the spelling bee, then Meek Mill has to pay him $10 million. If he has that much in his bank account, that is. "I don't know if he got 10," Ak remarked. "I'll take whatever he got." The streamer grew so frustrated talking about Meek that he had even more metrics by which to gauge his alleged lack of intelligence. "If Meek was around when slavery existed," Ak added. "After we got free, his dumb a*s would have brought us back to slavery." Ak has had it out for Meek since 2017, when Meek accused the former of not promoting his album.