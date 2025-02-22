DJ Akademiks Teases Drake's "Next Chapter" Amidst Disappointing Album Sales

Drake Performs At E11EVEN Miami Official Concert After Party
Drake performs at E11EVEN MIAMI during his official concert after party on November 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
The hype train is gaining steam.

Drake is in a tough spot. Some fans believe he should take a step back after losing the Kendrick Lamar battle, and go silent. Make people miss him, so to speak. Others want the 6 God to get back on top and release more hit records. He opted for the latter by dropping $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U on February 14th. The album received lukewarm reviews from fans and critics, and sold relatively low in comparison to the rapper's other albums. No worry. DJ Akademiks claims Drake has another solo album around the corner.

DJ Akademiks took to Twitter on Friday to drum up anticipation for the "next chapter" in Drake's career. He claims he spoke to the rapper directly, and was told to relay a message to the fans. "He told me to tell y'all," Ak wrote. "Wait for the next chapter." Interestingly, Akademiks and Drake seem to dismiss the $$$ album, and position it as a preamble to something more significant. "Dis was the warmup," Ak said, with Drake's presumed blessing. The tweet did come shortly after the first week sales for the Drake and PND album was released. It's possible the numbers (249K, Drake's third-lowest to date) played a role in this teaser.

Is Drake Dropping A Solo Album?

To be fair to Drake, he's been teasing a solo album for a couple weeks. He engaged in some crowd banter during a recent Australia show, and confirmed another tape will follow $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. "You know, eventually when the time is right," he told the fans. "Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all." The announcement drew massive applause, and the 6 God felt emboldened to add a few more details. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album," Drake promised. "A one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

The announcement came before the release of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. Now that we have the album, though the promise of new solo music seems odd. $$$ is billed a joint album between Drake and OVO's PARTYNEXTDOOR, but there are tons of solo songs in the tracklist. The former has a tendency to hog the spotlight on collabs, as evidenced by Her Loss (2022), but fans have already gotten to hear tons of solo Drizzy in 2025. Apparently, it was just a warm up.

