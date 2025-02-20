Drake Posts Strange "Incel" Meme On His Burner Instagram Page

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Drake has been posting tons of images on his "@plottttwistttttt" page.

Drake's posts on Instagram have been getting stranger and stranger in recent days as he continues to blow up his "@plottttwistttttt" Instagram page. On Thursday morning, he shared a meme about incels obsessing over women. The image shows a girl holding a gun with the text: "Incels must get a f*cking life. Growing up is not that hard. 6 out of 10 incels are deeply obsessed with women." Drake didn't add any further context in the caption.

In the comments section, many of Drake's fans took to calling fans of Kendrick Lamar incels. "How that new Drake X PND album feels when you don’t have a rat in your ear telling you its mid," one user wrote. Others accused the Toronto rapper of being an incel himself. "Bro you followed Yasin Beys daughter and some random insta dudes gf cuz you had a disagreement. The musics tuff but have some self awareness," one fan remarked.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's New Album

The Instagram antics come after Drake teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, back on February 14. It marks his first full-length release following his feud with Kendrick Lamar, something he makes note of on the hit song, "Gimme a Hug." He raps on the track: "F*ck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit.” The project dominated streaming services on the first day available. On Spotify, it earned 56.6 million first-day streams on the global chart while on Apple Music, it set a record for the most first-day streams for an R&B/Soul album in the platform's history.

In other news, Drake's "Gimme a Hug" has also been causing drama between Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford as he references the two podcast hosts on the song. He raps: "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker." The release led to a seemingly awkward episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

