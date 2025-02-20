Drake Fans Beg Him For Money At Australian Concert

Drake is no stranger to blessing fans in need at his shows, and it looks like they've caught on. In a new photo floating around online, he's seen onstage in front of a crowd in Australia on his "Anita Max Win" tour. Several members of the crowd are seen holding up signs featuring some reasons they believe he should give them money. A few of these reasons included a vet bill, a bachelorette party in Ibiza, a Birkin for someone's mother, a trip to Greece, and more.

While social media users agree that the photo is pretty dystopian, it paid off for at least one attendee, who was given $30K and VIP seats. The concertgoer in question was Tiana Henderson, who held up a sign letting Drizzy know she was 20 weeks pregnant. "Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," he said. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?" Drake also asked.

Drake's Tour

Shortly after, Henderson and her friend were escorted out of the pit and to the VIP area for the rest of the performance. This is far from the first time one of his fans got lucky, however. During a show in Perth earlier this month, the Toronto rapper selected two random people from the crowd and decided to give them $20K each. "I don’t know where you’ve been in your life... That’s what we do out here in Perth," he explained at the time. "You gotta show love. You see, it’s nights like these that we can never take for granted. It’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe."