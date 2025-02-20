Drake Fans Beg Him For Money At Australian Concert

BY Caroline Fisher 346 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's crowd in Sydney hoped he was feeling generous.

Drake is no stranger to blessing fans in need at his shows, and it looks like they've caught on. In a new photo floating around online, he's seen onstage in front of a crowd in Australia on his "Anita Max Win" tour. Several members of the crowd are seen holding up signs featuring some reasons they believe he should give them money. A few of these reasons included a vet bill, a bachelorette party in Ibiza, a Birkin for someone's mother, a trip to Greece, and more.

While social media users agree that the photo is pretty dystopian, it paid off for at least one attendee, who was given $30K and VIP seats. The concertgoer in question was Tiana Henderson, who held up a sign letting Drizzy know she was 20 weeks pregnant. "Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," he said. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?" Drake also asked.

Read More: LeBron James Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Amidst Drake Tension

Drake's Tour

Shortly after, Henderson and her friend were escorted out of the pit and to the VIP area for the rest of the performance. This is far from the first time one of his fans got lucky, however. During a show in Perth earlier this month, the Toronto rapper selected two random people from the crowd and decided to give them $20K each. "I don’t know where you’ve been in your life... That’s what we do out here in Perth," he explained at the time. "You gotta show love. You see, it’s nights like these that we can never take for granted. It’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe."

This week, he also gave a fan $30K to quit their job at McDonald's. "He's got the sign, mate, saying, 'Help us quit Maccas" mate,'" Drake said. "I'm keen on that, mate. I'm keen to help you quit Maccas, mate."

Read More: Drake And PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" On Pace For Disappointing First Week Sales

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1089
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 71.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 817
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings Music Drake Gifts $40,000 To Two Lucky Australian Fans At His Perth Show 999