Drake Gifts $40,000 To Two Lucky Australian Fans At His Perth Show

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
Nov 9, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Hip hop musician Drake (blue) shakes hands with referee Derrick Stafford (9) during the third quarter of the game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Sleep Train Arena. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 106-88. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A generous 6ix God.

During his second Perth show during his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand this spring, Drake felt particularly generous. At one moment of Wednesday night's (February 5) concert at the RAC Arena, he randomly chose two fans in the crowd in front of them and pledged to give each of them $20,000 to go "wherever [they] want in the world." The 6ix God didn't specify currency, but that's still a lot of money. "I don’t know where you’ve been in your life... That’s what we do out here in Perth," he remarked. "You gotta show love. You see, it’s nights like these that we can never take for granted. It’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe."

Furthermore, Drake continued by wishing everyone in the arena his best, remarking on how not everyone's going through a good time in their life, and asking people in the crowd to turn to someone they don't know and give them a hug. This speech rings true for some fans thanks to all the drama around his Kendrick Lamar battle, but more importantly, it's a constant reality that artists address and that they do their part to make better for the people that support them.

When Will Drake Release His Album?

But fans in Australia and New Zealand are also very excited about this "Anita Max Win" tour because of Drake's upcoming album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It comes out on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14), which means that he will likely perform some cuts on his remaining tour dates. However, a more difficult question that fans have is whether or not the OVO mogul will drop this album under UMG considering his lawsuit against the distributor over "Not Like Us."

There are plenty of theories about how this could go down, but it's too early to tell. Fortunately, Drake fans will not have to wait much longer. In fact, they also have a solo album to look forward to in the near future, although we have absolutely no details on that except from his own tease. We'll see what's in store!

