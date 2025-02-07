Drake Gets Roasted For His Corny & Suggestive T-Shirt While Out In Australia

Drake is Down Under and apparently over his head, as a lot of people online raised their eyebrows when they saw a shirt that he wore while out during his Australia and New Zealand "Anita Max Win" tour. Moreover, the shirt reads "WAIT TILL U SEE MY" and shows an arrow pointing down... Classy, Drizzy, real classy. Of course, this led some people to bring up the allusions to his leaked videos in the Kendrick Lamar battle, whether that was the 6ix God boasting about his "video proof" or K.Dot claiming that he leaked the video himself.

A lot of folks clowned this move as a cringe-fueled display from someone pushing 40 or just found it funny, but either way, folks got a laugh out of it for better or worse. Of course, this is far from the first time that Drake caught flack for his outfits or for his maturity, but that's not a critique that Kanye West had in praise of his latest look. It was a hoodie with bullet holes in it with smoke emerging from them, a solid representation of how he's still standing after so many people dragged him through the mud.

Elsewhere during this Australian trek, Drake also felt quite generous, as he gave two random fans at a Perth show $20K each. "I don’t know where you’ve been in your life... That’s what we do out here in Perth," he remarked. "You got to show love. You see, it’s nights like these that we can never take for granted. It’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe." These moments of genuine appreciation and connection make outfits like these all the more bizarre and easy to pile on.

Regardless of whether or not more suggestive shirts are in the closet, Drake will continue his "Anita Max Win" trek all throughout February and wrap it up on March 16 in Auckland. Perhaps we will see more wild fits and virally clowned moments, but there's also a lot of interest in his next projects and whatever Kendrick has to say about the beef these days. So who knows what The Boy's next angle will be?