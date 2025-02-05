Drake Promises There's A "One-On-One" Conversation That You Need To Hear" On His Next Solo Album

Drake has been making some major statements during his Anita Max Wynn (Win) Tour. On night one of his Australia/New Zealand tour The Boy hadn't even opened his mouth onstage before sending a message. While walking down and greeting the fans, he was wearing a hoodie covered in bullet holes. Despite all of the shots he's taken to the gut and chest, he's still standing and in front of thousands of fans no less. Later that same evening (February 4), he doubled down that he's been doing just fine. "My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada."

He then added, "The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you." His self-confidence bled into the last show in Perth. He posted a photo of him performing with the caption: "Face of the league." A lot of people have been saying he's cooked. Especially so with how the GRAMMYs went down this weekend. However, he doesn't see it that way and he's ready to reclaim what he thinks is his rightful spot atop the heap.

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's Collab Album Is On Deck First

Before ending the concert, Drake had a special announcement to make. However, before that, he reminded everyone of his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR that's coming. "I got a new album coming out on Valentine's Day it's called $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U." After a brief pause and some exuberant cheers, Drake decided to drop a bombshell.