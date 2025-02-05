DJ Khaled Deletes Album Announcement After Drake Refutes Having Two Features On The Project

Drake has refuted DJ Khaled's announcement in which the iconic producer claimed to be including two collaborations with him on his upcoming album, Aalam of God. Khaled shared a trailer for the project on Tuesday, in which Mark Wahlberg references the Drake collaborations, as well as the possible appearance of Jay-Z and Rihanna. He's since deleted the entire post.

In the caption, Khaled had confirmed the collaborations. “This not my last album this my black album JAY VOICE […] DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH DRAKE’s” he wrote. “@ayojuan matter of fact..send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked.” Commenting on the announcement on Instagram, Drake joked: "Must be @drakebell." Check out Drake's full message for Khaled below.

Are Drake & DJ Khaled On Good Terms?

It's unclear how the miscommunication came to be nor whether the two remain on good terms. While it doesn't seem that Drake will be appearing on Aalam of God, the two have collaborated many times over the years. Going all the way back to 2011, they teamed up for the classic single, "I'm On One," which also featured Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. More recently, they've worked on 2016's "For Free," 2020's "POPSTAR," and more. Last year, he discussed his working relationship with Drake during an interview with PEOPLE.