DJ Khaled Links With The Other Drake After All With New Drake Bell Collab

DJ Khaled and another Drake link up after the actual Drake says it.

DJ Khaled knows how to turn a moment into a movement. After rapper Drake seemingly distanced himself from Khaled’s upcoming album, the producer made the most of the situation—this time with a surprising twist involving actor and musician Drake Bell. On Tuesday, Khaled unveiled a cinematic trailer for his highly anticipated 14th studio album, Aalam of God. The clip, starring Anthony Ramos and Mark Wahlberg, was co-directed by Khaled and Eif Rivera.

“This not my last album, this my black album,” he wrote, referencing JAY-Z’s The Black Album, which was originally billed as his final project before he returned with Kingdom Come in 2006. Khaled doubled down on the hype, adding: “FYI… DRAKE’S BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH [2] DRAKES! … NEW ALBUM 2025 Aalam of God!”

DJ Khaled & Drake Bell Collab On New Music After Drake Referral On Social Media

But the Toronto rapper had a different perspective. Dropping into the comments, he wrote, “Must be @drakebell.” The remark quickly went viral, prompting Khaled to delete the post. But Bell, best known for his work on Drake & Josh, saw an opening. “Yo @djkhaled hit me up bro!” he posted on X. Now, it is uncertain if the Khaled album will be released soon after Drizzy's comment. Khaled has not commented on Drizzy's comment or the album's release date after Drizzy's remark.

Within 24 hours, Bell released a new track titled MIA, featuring ad-libs from Khaled himself. Although it is unknown whether a publicity stunt or a spontaneous collaboration, Khaled always finds a way to keep the conversation going. Drake, the rap star, and Khaled's history dates back to 2011 with "I'm on One," featuring Lil Wayne. Their run would continue throughout the years with a collection of hit songs like "Pop Star," "No New Friends," "Fed Up," "For Free," and "Greece." The 6th God and DJ Khaled began collaborating while Khaled was affiliated with Cash Money Records.

