DJ Khaled Announces Return To "Album Mode" With Viral Influencer Ashton Hall

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Feb 18, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled speaks during a press conference after the Daytona 500 was postponed because of rain at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Khaled originally delayed his album after Drake made a public statement that he has not cleared his features on the album.

Does the new trailer mean DJ Khaled finally got the Drake features cleared for his upcoming album, Aalam Of God?

After deleting any mention of his upcoming album in February, DJ Khaled returns to the campaign trail with a new teaser trialer fueled by the latest viral influencer Ashton Hall. A trialer dropped on Thursday afternoon featuring the two running with matching Maybachs following them. Hall is on par with his gimmick while Khaled starts off strong and, eventually, falls behind. The promo features a shirtless Khaled.

The hip-hop composer captioned the teaser, "Album Mode."

Ashton Hall became famous for his daily routine that begins at 5 AM. The routine included working out, reading, journaling and washing his face in a bowl of ice water.

Previous album trailer revealed a star-studded guest list of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and more. The trailer cameoed actors Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. The album’s lead single was “Supposed To Be Loved.”

More: Footage Of Men Dropping Off "RIP Drake" Coffin At DJ Khaled's Home Surfaces Weeks Later

DJ Khaled Album Mode

Khaled 14th album follows the 2022’s God Did. Each album delivers an over-the-top promotion ahead of its release. 13 albums have produced classic hits such as “I’m So Hood,” “I’m The One,” and “All I Do Win.”

Aalam of God is expected to be the recording artist’s final album. His catalog lead to other ventures such as being a judge on The Voice, spokesperson for Weight Watchers, and more.

Khaled’s two sons executive produced previous albums. An Eminem feature still alludes the DJ after seeking it out for years. Other icons to collaborate with Khaled includes Beyonce, Kanye West, and Nas.

DJ Khaled’s career originates in Miami as a radio DJ. He reached superstardom in the early 2000s through his mixtape series. His albums introduced the world to rap stars Ace Hood, Plies, and T-Pain.

An official release date for Aalam of God is unknown. The latest promo indicates the album’s 2025 release.

More: Cardi B & DJ Khaled Headline "Smurfs" Soundtrack Single "Higher Love" Featuring DESI TRILL, Natania & Subhi

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
