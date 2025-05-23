Does the new trailer mean DJ Khaled finally got the Drake features cleared for his upcoming album, Aalam Of God?

After deleting any mention of his upcoming album in February, DJ Khaled returns to the campaign trail with a new teaser trialer fueled by the latest viral influencer Ashton Hall. A trialer dropped on Thursday afternoon featuring the two running with matching Maybachs following them. Hall is on par with his gimmick while Khaled starts off strong and, eventually, falls behind. The promo features a shirtless Khaled.

The hip-hop composer captioned the teaser, "Album Mode."

Ashton Hall became famous for his daily routine that begins at 5 AM. The routine included working out, reading, journaling and washing his face in a bowl of ice water.

Previous album trailer revealed a star-studded guest list of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and more. The trailer cameoed actors Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. The album’s lead single was “Supposed To Be Loved.”

DJ Khaled Album Mode

Khaled 14th album follows the 2022’s God Did. Each album delivers an over-the-top promotion ahead of its release. 13 albums have produced classic hits such as “I’m So Hood,” “I’m The One,” and “All I Do Win.”

Aalam of God is expected to be the recording artist’s final album. His catalog lead to other ventures such as being a judge on The Voice, spokesperson for Weight Watchers, and more.



Khaled’s two sons executive produced previous albums. An Eminem feature still alludes the DJ after seeking it out for years. Other icons to collaborate with Khaled includes Beyonce, Kanye West, and Nas.