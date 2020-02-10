Album Mode
- MusicLil Tjay Is In Album Mode, Hints At A Broken HeartHe posted some pictures of him in Denmark and a hype video of his Hamburg show, but it seems like the New York MC is missing someone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Announces He's In "Album Mode" After Takeoff's Passing Prompted DelayThe Atlanta trap icon updated fans on his sophomore solo release via his Instagram story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture Says He's "In Album Mode"Future says that he's started work on his next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Shares Snippet Of First Single Off Of His Upcoming AlbumThe Atlanta rapper teases his new single, "It's Only Me." By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces New Album & Release DateJoey Bada$$ shares the title and release date for his forthcoming album. By Aron A.
- StreetwearDJ Khaled Thanks Drake For Nocta Hot Step Sneakers, Teases That They're In "Album Mode"Khaled has been hinting at a new collaboration with Drizzy for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Announces New Album "7220" Is CompleteLil Durk reveals that his forthcoming album, "7220" is complete. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Updates His Logo & Teases New Album With Hit-BoyThe Game is in album mode.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDJ Khaled's Album Mode Is More Relaxing Than His PeersWit his upcoming "Khaled Khaled" set to land in the near future, DJ Khaled makes "album mode" look like a day at the beach. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Baby Shuts Down Feature Requests As He Retreats Into "Album Mode"He said it was fun while it lasted but it's time to make some changes.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoddy Ricch Is Officially In "Album Mode"Roddy Ricch says he's in "album mode" and we're all ready for his new music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott & Hit-Boy Cook Up In The StudioTravis Scott and Hit-Boy have been spotted putting in some studio time, with many speculating it to be album mode. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's "Album Mode" Continues With Bass-Heavy BangerDrake remains deep in "album mode," kicking back while the beat of an unreleased banger bounces off his mansion walls. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine & Akon Link Up And Preview "Locked Up Part 2"Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking to remix a classic Akon song and the legend is standing right by his side.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Is About To Start A New Album CycleDrip Season is about to commence. By Noah C