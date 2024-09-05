Travis Scott Is "Back In Album Mode"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Travis Scott attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
The five-year wait between "ASTROWORLD" and "UTOPIA" seems to have really energized Travis Scott and his creative endeavors.

Travis Scott once had fans thirsting for UTOPIA for five years straight, but now, it seems like he's more excited than ever to keep making art. Moreover, that 2023 album is still beloved and highly successful thanks to its replay value and its ongoing tours, and he just re-released his fan-favorite 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO on streaming services for the first time ever to much acclaim and sales controversy. As such, it might surprise you to hear that La Flame is apparently already working on his next full-length effort. He revealed this during a new Cultured magazine interview with legendary visual artist George Condo.

"I’m gonna be back in New York," Travis Scott remarked. "I’m back in album mode. I’ve been working on music and s**t every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f***ing amped." "We’ve always approached everything from scratch, not doing loops," he said of his overall creative process when it comes to making music. "Taking music back to the real raw art. Cooking things instead of having them passed down."

Read More: Travis Scott Ironically Ties A Previously Held Chart Debut Record By Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott At Fanatics Fest NYC 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott appears onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Of course, this isn't really something new for Travis Scott in concept. He followed up ASTROWORLD with the JACKBOYS EP the next year, plus a slew of singles up until UTOPIA dropped. Also, let's not forget the massive hype that formed around ASTROWORLD before Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight had even dropped back in 2016. But considering the precedent that the Houston rapper's five-year wait created, this should be a very exciting preview for fans. Let's just hope it's legit. After all, we've already had some canceled sneaker color-ways this year...

Jokes aside, we'll see in due time what Travis Scott's next full-length looks like. Whether it comes around quickly in 2025 or it's the start of a years-long process, we're sure that the results will impress, inspire, and engage. Meanwhile, fans are still salty about the sales battle between Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet and DAYS BEFORE RODEO. But selling over 360K copies of a ten-year-old mixtape is a larger flex than most No. 1 chart debuts.

Read More: Joe Budden Isn't Buying Travis Scott's "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" Sales Predictions One Bit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...