Travis Scott Is "Back In Album Mode"

The five-year wait between "ASTROWORLD" and "UTOPIA" seems to have really energized Travis Scott and his creative endeavors.

Travis Scott once had fans thirsting for UTOPIA for five years straight, but now, it seems like he's more excited than ever to keep making art. Moreover, that 2023 album is still beloved and highly successful thanks to its replay value and its ongoing tours, and he just re-released his fan-favorite 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO on streaming services for the first time ever to much acclaim and sales controversy. As such, it might surprise you to hear that La Flame is apparently already working on his next full-length effort. He revealed this during a new Cultured magazine interview with legendary visual artist George Condo.

"I’m gonna be back in New York," Travis Scott remarked. "I’m back in album mode. I’ve been working on music and s**t every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f***ing amped." "We’ve always approached everything from scratch, not doing loops," he said of his overall creative process when it comes to making music. "Taking music back to the real raw art. Cooking things instead of having them passed down."

Travis Scott At Fanatics Fest NYC 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott appears onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Of course, this isn't really something new for Travis Scott in concept. He followed up ASTROWORLD with the JACKBOYS EP the next year, plus a slew of singles up until UTOPIA dropped. Also, let's not forget the massive hype that formed around ASTROWORLD before Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight had even dropped back in 2016. But considering the precedent that the Houston rapper's five-year wait created, this should be a very exciting preview for fans. Let's just hope it's legit. After all, we've already had some canceled sneaker color-ways this year...