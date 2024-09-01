Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” Not Happening

Travis Scott was set to make waves once again with another highly anticipated sneaker release: the Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” colorway. Scott's influence in the sneaker world is undeniable, with every collaboration he touches turning to gold. The sneakers were designed with a rich brown and white base, offering a sophisticated yet edgy vibe. Light pink details and branding added a playful contrast, showcasing Scott's unique ability to blend bold and subtle elements seamlessly.
Fans will be disappointed to learn that, like the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink,” the release of the “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” Air Jordan 1 Low has also been canceled, with the reason still unclear. His partnership with Nike has consistently pushed boundaries, making each release special. This colorway would have been a fresh addition to his already impressive lineup, offering more than just a shoe—it was poised to be a statement. While this drop won't happen, Travis Scott's status as a cultural icon remains unshaken, and fans will eagerly await his next move.
"Dark Pony/Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott
The shoes boast a pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from brown suede, complemented by sail leather overlays. Additionally, a pink suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. There are also white laces and branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
