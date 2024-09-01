Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” Not Happening

This release has also been cancelled.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes boast a pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from brown suede, complemented by sail leather overlays. Additionally, a pink suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. There are also white laces and branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.

